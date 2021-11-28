Nio and Shell have signed an important agreement that contemplates the deployment of a large network of battery exchange stations for electric cars. Stations that will be deployed in Europe from 2022. The agreement also includes the installation of 100 exchange and battery charging stations in China.

in Europe it is already a reality. This very important Chinese brand of electric cars has put the Old Continent in its sights with the aim of accelerating the global expansion process that it has launched. However, and beyond simply dedicating itself to the commercialization of its models, Nio wants to go one step further and offer the multiple services associated with the brand that are already in its local market.

Has been announced a agreement between Nio and Shell for the deployment of a network of electric car battery exchange stations in China and, what is even more relevant, also in Europe. Both companies will collaborate so that these stations, in which the battery can also be recharged, reach European territory as of next year.

Nio electric car battery exchange stations will arrive in Europe

Nio battery exchange stations in Europe

The Chinese fully electric car maker will carry out strategic cooperation with Shell, one of the world’s largest multinationals. The agreement signed by both parties establishes that “battery charging and exchange facilities will be built and operated jointly.” The plan includes installation of 100 battery charging and exchange stations in China by 2025. And what is more relevant, ‘Start building and operating’ pilot stations in Europe.

Currently Nio has more than 300 battery exchange stations in China. A service only accessible to owners of a brand model. In these installations it is possible to remove a discharged battery and replace it with a fully charged one in less than 5 minutes. It is a great alternative to the conventional charging process of an electric car.

This agreement also includes that Shell makes its network of charging points in Europe available to Nio customers. Furthermore, these battery exchange facilities in Europe may be located at Shell service stations. In return, Nio will install Shell Recharge fast charging points. Equally important, the two companies will explore other avenues of collaboration in areas such as battery management, fleet management and home charging services.

Nio stations allow you to change a dead battery to a charged one in less than 5 minutes

Nio electric cars are already in Europe

Nio is already in the Old Continent. Its expansion process in Europe has only just begun. Operations in Norway, one of the markets where electric vehicles are most popular, have started. There it is already possible to acquire the Nio ES8 and the Nio ET7. Over the next year the brand will break into other European countries.