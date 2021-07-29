The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games had some interesting moments, but it was far from making the expected impact. Although there were very good passages, such as the drone show and the parade of delegations with video game music, there was a great disappointment among many spectators: the absence of references to Nintendo.

Undoubtedly, most of the world expected the inclusion of Mario and other iconic characters of the company. But that never happened. Clearly the question is why. At the moment there is no answer; although there were alleged clues that Nintendo was involved in the event, but decided to retire shortly before its completion.

This was published by the weekly Shūkan bunshun (via VGC). This magazine claims to have accessed a dozen preliminary scripts for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In them would appear Nintendo, which would have been involved in the planning of a sequence dedicated to video games that never materialized.

Apparently, this opening moment was inspired by “the world of 8-bit video games” and included references to Space invaders Y Super Mario Bros. But that is not all: Shigeru Miyamoto himself, creator of Mario Bros., would have been in charge of its creation.

However, this content produced by Nintendo would have been eliminated by rewriting the script of the ceremony on several occasions. This would have happened after the departure of the choreographer Mikiko Mizuno, and the controversial resignation by Hiroshi Sasaki as Artistic Director of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The lack of references to Nintendo, a disappointment in the opening of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

In another passage of the leaked documentation, mention is made of the appearance of Lady Gaga as a musical act of the opening ceremony. Supposedly the American singer would appear on the scene from the famous pipeline of the Mario games, wearing the main character’s red hat. However, this reference to the mythical character of Nintendo was not part of the opening event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Finally, a draft of the June 16 ceremony apparently included five Nintendo video game songs for the delegation parade. Among others, the main music of Pokemon, The legend of zelda Y Super Mario Bros. Unfortunately, this was not included in the event on July 23rd either.

If the leaked scripts are accurate, Nintendo would have been involved to a greater or lesser extent until less than a month before the opening of the Games. Shūkan bunshun refers to “mixed feelings” in the company regarding the opening of Tokyo 2020 and the elimination of the content it had produced. In any case, it is unlikely that a representative of the company will come out publicly to confirm or deny it.

The truth is that the public was left wanting to enjoy some iconic characters that have marked generations around the world. Much of the expectation about Nintendo and the Olympic Games dragged on from Rio 2016. Let us remember that at the closing ceremony, in Brazil, the then Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, emerged from a tube dressed as Mario and won the ovation of those present at the Maracana stadium.