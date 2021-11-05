Nintendo will not abandon production of the original Switch

Nintendo, as well as many other technology companies, is suffering from a shortage of semiconductors and as a consequence, the production of the Switch it was drastically affected. Despite this, the Big N confirmed that they will not only be focusing their resources on OLED, but also on the original model and the Lite.

As part of an interview with Bloomberg, Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo, explained the shortage will not disappear anytime soon, but the company does not plan to completely abandon the production of the Switch original nor the Switch Lite.

“We have no plans to focus all of our resources on the OLED model. These three models meet the different needs of our consumers. Sales of the original Switch, as well as the Lite model, remain strong even after the OLED model is launched. “

Originally, Nintendo planned to produce about 30 million Nintendo switch between now and the end of the fiscal year. However, due to the shortage, the company readjusted this figure to 24 million, that is, 20% less than its original projections.

Editor’s note: It was to be expected that Nintendo was not going to completely rule out support for the other consoles. Recall that the OLED Switch, internally speaking, is still the same as the original model, so not everyone was willing to jump to this new hardware.

Via: IGN