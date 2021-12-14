There is nothing left to say goodbye to 2021, but before that moment Nintendo has kept an ace up its sleeve, because it is going to make a new Indie world that will take place tomorrow, December 15.

As is the custom in this type of broadcasts, the program will be dedicated entirely to The next indies that will be added to the Nintendo Switch catalog, so the most normal thing is that everything that will arrive on the console during the first months of next year is revealed.

It will be from 18: 00h in Spain (11:00 a.m. in CDMX) when this new Indie World begins, which will last approximately about 20 minutes And of course, so as not to be out of the habit, you can follow all the news instantly live from VidaExtra.

In our case we will not miss the appointment to tell you all the surprises and news that will be revealed throughout the afternoon, so in just over 24 hours we will discover what this new Indie World will bring us.