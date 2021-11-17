One more year, Nintendo has confirmed that it will celebrate Black Friday, the so-called Black Friday with which the Christmas shopping campaign begins with significant discounts in all the departments of the stores. This year, Nintendo has decided to keep its Cyber ​​offers, a campaign that is activated in the Nintendo eShop and offers discounts on great Nintendo Switch titles for a few days. This year’s Cyber ​​offers will be held from this Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. (peninsular time) to end on November 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The new Cyber ​​offers will offer discounts on more than 1000 Nintendo Switch video games of all kinds, highlighting titles such as Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm that recently received its second DLC that expands both the history and the roster of characters of a game that is already extensive.

Nintendo’s “Cyber ​​Offers” promotion is here again! #eShop! It starts on November 18 and includes discounts of up to 75% on more than 1000 games of #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/IV70AMn9WH – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) November 16, 2021

Featured Nintendo Switch Cyber ​​Deals

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm – 33% off

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 33% off

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 45% off

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – 30% off

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 33% off

Tetris Effect: Connected – 33% off

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – 40% off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 50% off

Hotline Miami Collection: 50% off

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 40% off

Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch Edition – 75% off

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – 25% off

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition – 50% off

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – 55% off

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 30% off

FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition – 30% off

At the moment, you have to wait two more days to find out the complete list of games that will be discounted, as well as the discounts that each of them will have. Meanwhile, we remind you that everything points to the fact that Nintendo Switch still has many years ahead of it as the main console of the great N.