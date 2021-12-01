Nintendo updates its policies for greater diversity

Next to Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo It was also one of the companies that spoke out on the recent accusations against Bobby kotick, CEO de Activision Blizzard. At the time, the Japanese company said that “they were already taking action on the matter”, and it seems that these statements were referring to their own internal policies. We say this because Big N now it will seek greater transparency and diversity within the company.

In its most recent Corporate Governance Report, Nintendo announced the series of measures they will be taking to promote transparency and diversity within the company:

“The company respects human rights in its hiring process, selecting employees based on their competence and abilities, regardless of their sex, age, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity, carries out an evaluation and a Fair treatment of employees based on the quality and quantity of skills demonstrated by them, and helps employees further demonstrate their skills. The company does not have specific targets for the appointment of women, foreigners and middle-aged people in managerial positions. However, as a global company dedicated to the entertainment business, characterized by the increasing diversification of customer needs and preferences, it is essential that we harness the talent of a diverse workforce. Therefore, we are committed to respecting the personality and strengths of each and every employee, including those at our overseas subsidiaries, and to developing an environment in which employees from diverse backgrounds can maximize their potential. As part of these efforts, we are hiring women and creating an environment in which women can develop successful careers. We intend to increase the proportion of women in management positions from the current proportions in the main Nintendo Group offices globally (23.7% as of March 31, 2021) and at Nintendo Co., Ltd in Japan (4, 2% as of March 31, 2021). “

Similarly, Nintendo promises to be more transparent about the promotions of certain executives, so that in this way you can have a much clearer idea of ​​why a certain person ended up in a certain position within the company.

Editor’s note: On the one hand, it is great news that Nintendo is already doing something about it to improve or maintain good working conditions. But I think this must have happened a long time ago, even before the Activision Blizzard controversy broke out. It is not like Nintendo has many controversies regarding a bad work environment, and surely the Japanese company seeks to preserve its impeccable image.

