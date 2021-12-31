We’ve been hearing a little more and more about indie game developers, who have expanded their reach in recent years, and this is because more and more developers are working on amazing titles on platforms that provide them with great support.

Nintendo, has become one of the preferred companies to publish indies, since the user base of Nintendo switch It is huge and the public tends to receive these proposals very well, apart from the fact that Nintendo has a program specially dedicated to showcasing these titles.

This year ending today has been an excellent one for indie games and Nintendo revealed a list of the best sellers in the world. Nintendo eShop.

And it is that Nintendo shared a list of the 15 best-selling indie titles of 2021, through a video, and in it, you will find a wide variety of games, from date simulators, such as Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, to exploration games and action, like Cyber ​​Shadow.

It should be added that in this list you can find titles that debuted in 2021 or even some that did before, but whose version of Nintendo Switch debuted this year.

And although naturally, there are several that were highly anticipated, such as Axiom Verge 2, Spelunky 2 and Eastward, as well as surprises, such as Unpacking.

Top-selling indie games in 2021 on Nintendo eShop:

Cyber ​​shadow

Unpacking

Tetris Effect: Connected

Stick Fight: The Game

Curse of the Dead Gods

ENDER LILIES

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

Spelunky 2

Road 96

Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero

Littlewood

Islanders

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

Eastward

Axiom Verge 2

We believe that this year that is about to begin, it could be a good year for fans of indie games, and if you have already tried all the titles in the previous list, well, there is good news, since 2022 will be loaded with this class of productions.

Like the same Nintendo showed it to us at the last Indie World Showcase, where we could see that several of the most anticipated titles of 2022 will arrive at your console, like River City Girls 2, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Sea of ​​Stars.

As additional information, we do not leave without reminding you that the Indie World Holiday Sale, a promotion thanks to which you can save up to 75% on digital games, selected DLC and software packages.

You just have to hurry, if you want to take advantage of it as it will end on January 1 at 1:59 AM (Mexico City time).