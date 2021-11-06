Nintendo has been on everyone’s lips for a long time. Thanks to the rumors of the future Nintendo Switch Pro and recent rumors of a new successor console to the Switch, the company has managed to stay relevant in the industry. The company recently revealed sales of its hybrid console, and it has become the second best-selling console in Nintendo history. Now, these sales could be in jeopardy, and that is a new system is currently being developed by the Japanese.

In a last conference led by the president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo has shared new plans for its future. Of course, as is usual in the company, they do not specify too much about them, but give us an idea of ​​what to expect over the next few years. The first thing Furukawa mentions is that the future of Nintendo will continue with the approach «comprehensive software-hardware«, And the launch of it would be scheduled for«20XX«. At least the latter gives us hope that we will see the console this century.

Furukawa extends his statements with some extra points and also tells us the future plans of the company for its consumers:

Nintendo plans to continue expanding its business around the core concept of creating unique embedded hardware and software products. We seek a virtuous circle with our integrated hardware-software business and the provision of services and content based on Nintendo Accounts, in which points of contact are created with more and more consumers and strengthened to establish long-term and mutual relationships. positive.

Up to now, this is all we know of a possible successor to the Nintendo Switch. Of course, it is quite usual for Nintendo to offer somewhat abstract statements, but the intention is clear: the company is planning its next move in the industry. A few weeks ago we received rumors that the company would be preparing two successors for the Switch, although nothing has been confirmed.