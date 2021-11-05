Nintendo talks about its next console

Although the Switch It has already positioned itself as one of Nintendo’s most successful consoles, many wondering what the next step is for the company. While the Japanese company is not yet ready to offer specific details, they have indicated that they are already working on a new console, and it will be available sometime in this century.

As part of the information provided in his most recent corporate management policy report, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, has reiterated that Nintendo will have a new video game console, which will be available sometime in “20XX”. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Nintendo plans to continue expanding its business around the core concept of creating unique embedded hardware and software products. We seek a virtuous circle with our integrated hardware-software business and the provision of services and content based on Nintendo Accounts, in which points of contact are created with more and more consumers and strengthened to establish long-term and mutually positive relationships ” .

Apart from the fact that the next console will continue with the “integrated hardware-software” scheme, there is no more information about it, and it is very likely that this will continue like this in a couple of years. The only thing that is certain is that this piece of hardware will be available before the year 2100.

Considering the resounding success of the Switch, Nintendo is surely not worried about revealing a new console. Although the hybrid platform has been on the market for four years now, it is very likely that we will see support for this piece of hardware for two, or up to four more years.

Via: Nintendo