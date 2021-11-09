Nintendo talks about its future in film

After the failure that was the movie of Super Mario Bros. from 1993, Nintendo he stayed away from this form of entertainment, concentrating only on video games. Nevertheless, his most famous new animated film of his own has changed the company’s position in the industry. So it seems that Chris Pratt’s Mario is just the first step in this foray for the Great N.

At a recent investor meeting, Shigeru Miyamoto was questioned about the possibility of more movies using Nintendo properties. While the legendary developer did not reveal detailed information, he did mention that the Japanese company intends to use its IPs in what it calls “visual content.” This was what he commented:

“I have high expectations for the animated CG Super Mario movie. For decades, our focus has been on making consumers smile by creating each product with great care. Also with visual content, we want to continue creating content that brings smiles to generations of consumers around the world. We recently announced the release date of the film as production is getting closer to completion. In the future, we also want to actively use other intellectual property. With visual content, people can experience Nintendo’s IP in a variety of places, so I think it’s nice to have a lot of content accessible for people who don’t have a dedicated gaming device. However, we want to continue to do each title with care, so I cannot speak of a specific number. We want to work diligently to build a solid offering. “

Although at the moment there is no official information, a rumor indicates that a Donkey Kong movie, with Seth Rogen as the voice of this character, would already be in planning. Similarly, Yoshio Sakamoto, recognized for his work on the Metroid series, has spoken about a series starring Samus. On the other hand, we must not forget the attempts that Netflix and Nintendo carried out to make an animated series of The Legend of Zelda. Along with this, it is also possible that we see shorts like the ones made for Pikmin.

It is clear that Nintendo has a gigantic opportunity on its hands. Most of its properties are perfect for adapting to film or television. The most recent forays to the big screen by other companies, such as SEGA, have shown that you can create a decent movie inspired by video games.

Via: Nintendo