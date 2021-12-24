It’s almost Christmas, a special day to spend with our loved ones doing what we like the most, and for many that means playing video games. It is well known that the best console to play with the family is the Nintendo switch, so we decided to list some of the best local multiplayer video games with guaranteed fun.

Mario Party Superstars It is the first option, as it is a remake of the best boards of the series on the Nintendo 64 along with more than 100 minigames from the entire series. This is the Mario Party that fans of yesteryear have asked for for so many years, so it can’t be missing from the family reunion catalog.

Very very vallet is an indie with a multiplayer proposal for up to 4 people where we take control of some valet parkings, who must receive and deliver the vehicles that arrive at restaurants and other establishments. With a control that is easy to understand but difficult to master, along with physics-based gameplay, Very Very Valley is one of the funniest video games of 2021. I invite you to read my Very Very Vallet review to understand what makes it so fun. this game.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat It could be considered the best local cooperative multiplayer and I would agree, since its kitchen proposal makes for super fun situations as well as stressful ones; generates more screams than any Mario Party game and requires good skill to get the best scores.

Moving out is an alternative to Overcooked! without all the stress of the kitchen, because in this indie proposal we work in a moving agency. Our job and that of our colleagues is to collect valuables from the house and take them to the moving van, ideal for fun without competing thanks to its simple physics-based control. Moving Out can be played with up to 4 people simultaneously.

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is a first and third person shooter game where we control toy soldiers, with game modes based on resisting waves of increasingly difficult enemies. HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed has a multiplayer mode for up to 4 people in split screen, several levels in original locations and dozens of enemies inspired by the most famous toys. I invite you to read my review of HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed to discover why it is one of the best shooters available on Nintendo Switch.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game It was relaunched this year by Ubisoft and offers us an excellent beat ’em up experience for casual sessions, since its first levels can be enjoyed by any type of player, even if they are not very skilled. With an incredible soundtrack by Anamanaguchi, Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game is a great game that is best enjoyed together, with multiplayer for up to 4 people locally or online. You can also read my review of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game.

These are some of the best Nintendo Switch video games that you can play this Christmas with the whole family, although there is also the option to play the usual classics: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.