The weekend that begins with Black Friday is one of the most important of the year in terms of console and video game sales, as many families in the US take the opportunity to do Christmas shopping with big discounts. The Nintendo Switch turned out to be the winning console of this year, according to the information of sales of video games in North America.

According to The NPD Group, the Nintendo Switch family of consoles sold more than 1.13 million units in November 2021, with more than 550,000 sold during Thanksgiving weekend. Thanks to this, the Nintendo Switch is the undisputed winner of Black Friday. That’s not all, well Matt Pistacella He also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch is the best-selling and highest-earning console not only for November, but so far this year.

In the list of November’s 10 Best-Selling Video Games for the Nintendo Switch We can see Pokémon Shining Pearl & Brilliant Diamond in the first place, proving why Pokémon is the most profitable franchise on the planet. In second place we have Mario Party Superstars, the remake of the classic boards and minigames of the series from Nintendo. In third place we have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the best-selling game on the console.

In the list of The 10 best-selling video games in November for PlayStation consoles we have Call of Duty: Vanguard in first place, followed by Battlefield 2042. These two first person shooter games arrived a couple of weeks apart and for several generations the franchises have been competing to be the best at the end of the year. In third place is Madden NFL 22, followed by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The list of The 10 best-selling video games in November for Xbox consoles We also have Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 in first and second places respectively, followed by Forza Horizon 5. The fourth position is occupied by Far Cry 6, followed by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.