Until now, Nintendo Switch was the only console that seemed to be getting rid of the stock problems suffered by PS5 and Xbox Series X since its launch, although getting an OLED model Switch is not always easy, but it seems that they are also going to be complicated. soon things to the Nintendo console. According to the latest reports, the growth of Nintendo Switch would be “stalled in early 2022”.

This would be due, above all, to the lack of chips and semiconductors, as usual, but also at complications and delays suffered by maritime transport due to the coronavirus and the expansion of its Omicron variant (via WCCFTECH). The President of Nintendo Japan himself, Shuntaro Furukawa, would have confirmed that the supply of Nintendo Switch “could be stagnant after the beginning of 2022”, reads the translated article of the Japanese newspaper Kyoto NP.

At the moment, it is expected that there will be a stagnation in the soaring growth of Nintendo Switch in recent years, but it is not known how serious the thing will be. A few weeks ago, the Japanese company already lowered its sales expectations and reduced production due to the lack of chips. Something that may be a problem for next year, for those who want to get a console to play games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Although, with more than 90 million consoles sold, the future of these games is more than assured.

Meanwhile, getting a PS5 or an Xbox Series X is still as difficult as ever. According to the latest reports, the thing would take longer than expected and the lack of stock could last until 2023.

