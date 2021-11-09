The last months of Nintendo are being quite controversial as far as services are concerned. While they can boast that the Switch has an increasingly powerful and interesting library, the company’s services suffer from the exact opposite. The big N, which has been in the spotlight for a while its terrible performance with the policies of the virtual console of Nintendo 64, however, after several sticks, he offers us a carrot with the sample game that will be available from this November 10, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town.

Although it is a functionality that they apply very occasionally, and with quite irregular frequency, Nintendo sometimes offers sample video games to Nintendo Switch Online users (and luckily, without ordering the expansion pass). During the last few months, it is true that seems to have picked up the pace of sample games, since we have also had long seasons without the Japanese company offering something free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Anyone unfamiliar with the concept of “sample games” may need clarification. Sample games, a tool to add value to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, They allow us for 7 days to play all that we have left to a particular title, always at the choice of the Japanese company. In fact, the sample game varies according to the territory, since for example in America Will Lend The World Ends Witch You. There will be no limit on hours, so if we are able to pass that game in a week, we would save buying it to finish it.

As to Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is the newest title in the Story of Seasons franchise, a historical saga of farm simulation video games that set the precedents of the genre to titles like Stardew Valley, which was inspired by the early Harvest Moon franchise titles (formerly named for Story of Seasons, before the licensing changes). It would be difficult to think what current farm simulators would be like without a franchise like Story of Seasons having existed, so trying this sample title seems indispensable for any farm game lover.