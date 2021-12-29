With the results of last week, the statistical portal VGChartz has indicated that Switch sold 1 million 314,674 more consoles, which has made it reach 100 million units sold worldwide since its launch.

As for the other systems, PS5 is already heading towards 17 million units sold and Xbox Series X | S has already managed to exceed 11 million.

However, this success will be overshadowed by the semiconductor problems that have affected several industries, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s CEO, has already warned that the stock of Nintendo Switch will be short in early 2022.

The problems in this area appear to continue for quite some time. It was recently commented that the chip shortage will last until 2023 due to increased demand, according to the Intel CEO.