This Christmas, Nintendo Switch will be one of Santa’s favorite gifts, so the video game brand foresees that, given the high demand it is having around the world, its servers will collapse in terms of the number of registrations, updates and community of gamers that will connect to play online.

For this reason, the Japanese company has issued a significant warning: create Nintendo user accounts now if they want to play smoothly on December 24 and 25.

This, so that the new owners of the video game console manage to flow optimally in the virtual universe of the games available to Nintendo switch.

“This weekend, we are expecting concentrated access to the Nintendo Account server, and it may cause an immediate inability to create Nintendo Accounts.” “We encourage people planning to join the Nintendo Switch family for the first time to create their own accounts beforehand,” the company said in a statement.

And it is that on these same dates of 2020 the Nintendo servers were saturated so that those lucky enough to validate their letter under the tree, the mere holiday, could not download the games purchased in digital format, living a whole Christmas chore .

However, users of social networks, upon finding the publication of the brand, made a call to all the Saints and Magi to make use of technological tools and, although they will not anticipate the gift to minors, they will be able to prevent system crashes with a simple registration in the Switch eShop through this link.

The end of the year season is for many the perfect occasion to enjoy video games, so he wants all players to be able to enjoy his system.

