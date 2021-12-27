For those who are fans of playing from their smartphone, Mario Kart Tour It has been a good option to have a good time from wherever they are.

Since, since its launch, this game has provided pleasant experiences in its crazy tracks, so it has made it a good option for practically all types of users.

Thanks to its good acceptance and constant use, Nintendo has shared us through twitter what were the skills they used the most during this year.

This fun title is available for all mobiles, since it is found in stores of Android, as well as iOs.

It was released 2 years ago (in September 2019) and allows its users to travel tracks around the world at full speed. Among these landscapes, we talk about places like Tokyo, Paris and New York, where each gamer must show his talent to be victorious.

And as is well known, said Nintendo video game is not only about accelerating and taming steep curves, but also requires knowing how to use at least some of your skills to make a difference in each race, so its managers have just shared a list of those that were used the most in 2021.

And as we could see, this list allows us to check which are the most popular skills among players, being the Coin Box the most used, followed by Fire Flower and Triple Mushroom in second and third place, respectively.

Leaving in the last two places the Double Bom-ombs and Bom-omb Canion, considered the least used, therefore, they are the least popular in the choice of the players.

And in case you haven’t played it, just keep in mind that Mario Kart Tour It has a gameplay similar to Mario Run, where you can control your kart with just one finger and this title is free to download on iOS and Android devices.