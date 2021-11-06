Nintendo reveals the age of Switch users

Typically, the financial reporting season features data related to last-quarter revenue, as well as overall game and console sales, with the occasional forward-looking data. In this way, it highlights the fact that Nintendo You have provided a demographic list regarding the age of the Switch users.

During its most recent corporate governance policy briefing, Nintendo revealed that Between April and September of this year, more than 79 million who have enjoyed the Switch have been registered. Analysts have indicated that by the end of March 2022, this number will exceed the 87 million seen during the previous fiscal period.

On the other hand, it was revealed that the largest number of users of the Nintendo Switch are in the 21 years of age. Similarly, it has been pointed out that the period between 20 and 30 years is where we can see the largest number of players, with the second place confirmed by people between 30 and 40 years old.

Over the years, not only does the number of players decrease, but tastes change. While in the 20s and 30s we see an emphasis on multiplayer experiences, What Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, from 40 onwards, Ring Fit Adventure and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are more popular.

On related issues, Nintendo has reaffirmed that it intends to launch a new console. In the same way, this is the number of users of the Switch Online.

These are quite interesting facts. This shows that Nintendo is not necessarily a console for children, and it is young adults who enjoy this console the most, and they do it in a more social way than anything. Hopefully more companies will share similar information in the future.

Via: Nintendo