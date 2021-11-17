The Joy-Con of the Nintendo Switch are one of the weakest points that the Nintendo hybrid console has. Not because they are bad managers, but because they are quite prone to presenting problems of drifting. The uproar has been so much that there are even homemade techniques to repair the drift of the Joy-Con, while Nintendo has remained silent about the situation. Now finally they seem to want to take care of the problem.

So has declared Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America, during a recent interview with the portal The Verge. Here, Bowser states that the company is currently working on incorporating «continuous improvements»On the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con; This would be to prevent that more controls continue to suffer from the terrible drift that affects –or has affected– to a large part of the Joy-Con in the world. Furthermore, he adds that «we’ve looked at playability, we’ve seen people return worn-out drives, and made continuous improvements overall to the Joy-Con, including the analog device«.

Although the Nintendo Switch Model OLED comes with the same Joy-Con controllers as the standard version, Bowser claims that the controllers shipped with the new console They come with some improvements to avoid the drift problem. In addition, this version of the controls «is available now on the original Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite«.

However, Nintendo admits that despite the improvements that have been made to the Joy-Con, the possibility of drift occurring still exists. Toru Yamashita, Deputy Managing Director of Nintendo’s Technology Development Department, ensures that «the degree of wear depends on factors such as the combination of materials and shapes, so we continue to make improvements by investigating which combinations are less likely to wear out«. Several European associations have denounced Nintendo in the past for the drift problem, so for the good of the company and users, let’s hope they can find a definitive solution soon.