During your October online event, Nintendo announced that it would release version 2.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons November 5. However, it is already available from today and can be downloaded to the Switch console.

This update adds a host of new features to the game, including characters from old titles of Animal CrossingAs Brewster, the quiet pigeon owner who will open the Roost Cafe at the museum, after doing the museum director, Blathers, a favor. Kapp’n, the singing sailor, is also back and will take you to remote islands on his boat.

If you want to buy in new stores, which are owned by familiar characters, you can go to Harv’s Island, which now has an open market. The Reese & Cyrus store, for example, will offer new types of furniture customization, while Katrina will read the fortunes of visitors.

The update also adds hunting and cooking activities, where you can combine whatever you harvest and other ingredients to create new dishes, in the purest “do it yourself” style.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 introduces several improvements to the quality of life, including the ability to establish ordinances – that is, local rules, rules and laws.

Through ordinances, you can make, for example, that the residents of the village get up at the time of day you are active in the game, change the island’s flag, or reduce the growth rate of weeds. Yes indeed, you will have to pay with berries every time you change an ordinance.

The upgrade also allows you to keep more items, by providing a larger home storage space, as well as storage sheds that you can place around your island.

In addition to the free update, Nintendo announced that on November 5 it will release a paid DLC of Happy home paradise, which will allow to design vacation homes for the characters; its cost will be 25 dollars.