Nintendo promises improvements to its online service

The Big N just launched the Expansion Pass for Nintendo Switch Online, but of course, this does not mean that the service will stop receiving news in the future. As part of your most recent Corporate Management Information Board, the Japanese company promised to provide improvements to this section.

Specifically, Nintendo mentioned that “they will continue to improve and expand both the Nintendo Switch Online As the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass”To provide services that can satisfy the fan base. Exactly how do you plan to do this? That information has not yet been released.

Let us remember that the Expansion Pass from Switch it was not received in the best possible way, particularly on the issue of prices. But as if that were not enough, once the N64 games reached consumers, they realized that they had various problems such as input lag, imprecise control scheme and more.

Editor’s note: Yes, the online features of the Nintendo Switch leave a lot to be desired. The Big N is way behind Nintendo and Microsoft on connectivity issues, so I hope they really keep their word and finally start adding more features and better connectivity in this section.

