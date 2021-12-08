It is likely that the recent refusal of legal recourse by Nintendo change your current pre-order refund policy in the eShop, which states that returns can only be made up to 7 days prior to game launch. The video game company is no stranger to litigation, as this is one of many lawsuits filed against Nintendo in recent years. This latest decision aims to improve the rights of Nintendo Switch customers by making its refund policy more similar to that of other companies.

The boom in digital game pre-orders and downloads in recent years has created uncharted legal territory for game developers, with companies often varying in their policies when it comes to refunds for digital products. For a long time after the launch of the console, the eShop of Nintendo It did not offer any refund options for digital pre-orders of upcoming releases. Nintendo accepted the user’s payment immediately, offering no option if they decided later that they didn’t want to buy the game. Nintendo changed the eShop policy in September 2020, allowing players to request a refund for their purchases up to 7 days before the game’s launch.

European consumer advocacy groups disagreed with this policy in 2018, and the Norwegian Consumer Council filed a lawsuit against Nintendo that year, which was finally joined by the Federation of German Consumer Organizations – known as VZBV – in a lawsuit against the company. Initially, this case looked like a victory for Nintendo, as the German court was reported to have ruled in favor of Nintendo, dismissing the case. However, a new report claims that the appeal of the case by the VZBV has been successful, as the court’s decision states that “Nintendo had excluded the right of withdrawal and was based on a legal exception. They met the requirements for the right of revocation, as the download made available after the pre-order did not yet contain any usable games. Until the release date, the game has no value to buyers and the Nintendo contract is not honored. no way”. This goes against Nintendo’s argument that the return policy was fair because players could pre-load the games after the pre-order was completed, thus fulfilling the sales contract.

For now Nintendo It has not contested this legal result, although it does not appear that there has been any change in the return policy: Nintendo continues to indicate on its website that returns can be made up to 7 days before a game is released. However, depending on the outcome of this case, the company could be forced to implement an updated policy shortly. This case could set a precedent for how digital game sales are managed, now that a court has ruled that reserved content does not amount to a product delivered to the customer.

The problem with returns to video game buyers is an old one, as refund policies vary greatly between different retailers, something many gamers consider unfair. Some companies, like GOG, have very lenient refund policies, while others, like Nintendohave recently begun to relax their strict refund rules. This case set out to improve consumer rights for Nintendo Switch users, and with this new verdict, it looks like it will succeed.