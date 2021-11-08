Nintendo has revealed new Super Mario LEGO set

After surprisingly announcing a set of LEGO from Luigi’s Mansion In the past week, Nintendo has now revealed exciting new expansion sets of Super Mario. The news was shared on the social networks of the Big N, where it was also confirmed that all of the sets below will be making their debut in early 2022.



And here we leave you with their official names and serial numbers.

– Bowser Jr’s Clown Car Expansion Set (71396)

– Dorrie’s Beachfront Expansion Set (71398)

– Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set (71400)

– LEGO Super Mario Character Packs – Series 4 (71402)

Nintendo did not reveal the exact date these new sets will be available, except that it will be in early 2022. As soon as this information has been confirmed, rest assured that we will send it to you shortly.

Editor’s note: I honestly never came to think that Nintendo was releasing new Super Mario sets so soon. They understand that there is a huge demand for these LEGO figures, but it certainly looks like the Big N is not wasting time and they want to constantly expand the collection.

Via: The brick fan