The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that “Nintendo games promote apology for violence”, we tell you what he meant.

During the “morning” conference on Thursday, December 16, the chief executive once again mentioned “the games of the Nintendo“to refer generally to video games and added “We will not take long to publicize how Nintendo games promote the apology of violence.”

AMLO against “Nintendo games”

Video games in general, which the president of Mexico refers to as “the games of Nintendo“began to be a topic of conversation in the conferences known as” morning “in October 2021 with the decalogue to play video games.

On October 20, the federal government presented a Decalogue for playing video games. The 10-point list mentions not playing or chatting with strangers, not using a microphone or camera, not giving personal or banking information and setting schedules, this as a result of the recruitment of minors for drug trafficking through gambling. Free Fire on Facebook.

This week the President of Mexico has referred almost daily to video games, on Monday in a conference from Baja California he said that “the Nintendo” is toxic and talked about the Battle Royale. In this regard, he pointed out that video games encourage violence and individualism and “vile commercialism.”

Now, at this Thursday’s conference, the representative of the Executive announced that the Government of Mexico start a campaign against video games who apologize for the crime and pointed out: “We are not going to take long to make known very well about the games, the Nintendo, of how it is being promoted, an apology for violence is made and how these violent practices are promoted from children, adolescents, all that. We will be pending.