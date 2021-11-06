Nintendo games continue to prove they are a gold mine

However, to Nintendo not going precisely wrong with your Switch console . Many developers release high-selling games in a short space of time and then fall into oblivion. With original Nintendo titles, this is not often the case. It does not matter the months that pass, the years or even that the title comes from a previous console.

Nintendo may not have the release rate that we would like it to have. The novelties in the Japanese brand they are counted many times with dropper and gone are the years when they were so successful with Wii and DS that there was not a month that did not come out a great title for their consoles.

Sales continue to occur, and they are not exactly few, because up to 14 titles of the company have already more than 1 million units sold since April this 2021. The fashion of remastering is a real mine for Nintendo and they are knowing how to take advantage of it.

Old games that are a hit on Switch

In the trajectory of the big N there are a good number of titles that the Japanese firm can be proud of … especially now that they are enjoying a second youth on Switch. These are some of the most outstanding games in that sense and their millionaire sales.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Originally came out for Nintendo Wii at the end of 2011. In February 2021 it was announced during a Nintendo Direct that a new remastering of this video game for Nintendo Switch. Although they described it as if a remake it was, the truth is that the video game was simply adapted to the current console to play with Joy-Cons, the graphics quality was slightly improved and the framerate to 60 images per secondor. A great business, because it has already sold 3.6 million copies.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Had the bad luck to leave 2014 for the Wii U, one of the most unsuccessful Nintendo consoles. It knew how to defend itself well, becoming the best-selling game on that platform. But Nintendo did not know enough, so it included the DLC in the video game and relaunched it for Switch in 2017. In recent months it has sold a whopping of 3.34 million units.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo doesn’t force you to play “Breath of the Wild” if you have the Switch, but it should. It takes almost two million copies sold this year and will continue to make a profit for a long time to come.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Zacian and Zamazenta tend to drop their rings every time Pokémon Sword and Shield is discussed on the Internet. The lifelong fan eagerly detests these two titles, but reality says something very different.

Game Freak probably knows by now that Sword and Shield are nowhere near the best pair of Pokémon games. But we doubt that this phenomenon will keep them awake. They carry more than one and a half million copies sold since April.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

The case is exactly the same as that of Mario Kart 8. Its official release went to late 2012 for Wii U. In 2019 it was improved and ported to Switch. Since then it has not stopped generating sales. Specifically, they have more than one million sales in this 2021.