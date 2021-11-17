In recent years, an industry that has taken on an important relevance is undoubtedly everything related to video games, according to the theciu portal, By 2020, there were around 72.3 million people who are considered gamers in Mexico, whether these are in any of the available devices, that is why the gaming world can be understood as any environment where a user who plays video games feels comfortable; However, from a professional point of view, a gamer is a person who generates economic resources by playing video games, although fun and enjoyment is one of the key points of any video game fanatic.

There are gamers who live on the throne of video games, which generates empathy, affection and loyalty to certain brands, this passion has been reflected in a comment posted on social networks, where a gamer demonstrates the love and importance generated by immersion virtual worlds, which allow any user to be the hero and save the princess, run at high speeds in dream track and also the possibility of being the villain and looking for a worthy rival, for this Twitter user, video games go beyond just fun and brands represent a fundamental part of his life.

In social networks

The user of the social network Twitter @soygendou, posted from his account a photograph of a Nintendo, along with an emotional message where he says: “Today is a year since I bought this DS and the truth is that it has me in love because it was like fulfill a dream”. After this message, he later recounted in a series of Tweets how it was the journey to get the console that today he considers an important piece of his life.

Today is a year since I bought this DSi and the truth is that it has me in love because it was like fulfilling a dream 😍 pic.twitter.com/SVPtlYfJl9 – Gendou the Neoretrogamer 🎮🕹️👾 (@soygendou) November 16, 2021

The user tells how it was and what he feels about having fulfilled what he considers a dream when acquiring the console, and says: “The Nintendo DS is a console that I wanted for many years and never had the opportunity to have one, until last year I found this DSi by chance in a sales group in the area where I live ”. He also adds “I got home, turned it on and it turned out to be black, so I had to make a super simple adjustment since I only had to disconnect and reconnect the battery and it was like new despite certain aesthetic details. from its previous owners ”.

Within the thread, some users demonstrated their empathy as a user under the name of @La_Becaria, which states: “I think that of the modern ones it may be the console that I miss the most… I started with the Fat by Nintendogs, now I have three furry ones and none of the DS, I think I did something wrong ”, which shows the great empathy that some users generate with a certain product, in this case with the Nintendo console.

To end the user closes with a comment where he expresses his favoritism and empathy with a brand product and says: And to end the thread I tell you that this small piece of white hardware has become one of my favorite video game systems of all time

