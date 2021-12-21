The new ” Most Played ” category is now available on Nintendo eShop, the digital game store for Nintendo Switch.
More than a function, it is about a new category. You already know that in the eShop we find different tabs, to see the latest news, available offers or games included in Switch Online.
As you can see in the own Nintendo eShop, now we are shown a new category: ”Most played” Here we can see the most popular and successful titles from the digital store.
The most played tab can be seen within ”Highlights”, on the bottom. It’s a good way to see what Switch users are playing and what is most popular on Nintendo eShop.
All the titles included in this eShop category have been the most played in the last 2 weeks. In addition, there is a filter that requires that they have had 2500 active players As minimum.
Of course, some of these Switch titles have only been on the market for a short time. There are clear examples like Shin Megami Tensei V or the remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, among others.
These are all Switch games and apps from the new Nintendo eShop category:
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
- Football Manager Touch 2022
- AAA Clock
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
- Pokemon Shining Pearl
- Garden paws
- Grow: Song of the Evertree
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Youtube
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Olympia Soiree
- Empire of sin
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition
- Civilization VI
- Divinity II: Original Sin – Definitive Edition
- My Time at Portia
- Danganronpa S
- Cupid parasite
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- XCOM 2
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Piofare: Fated Memories
- X Malice Necklace
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Warframe
- Kingdom two crowns
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Harvest Moon: One World
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth
- Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
- Dragon Quest XI S
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
- Graveyard Keeper
- NBA 2K22
- Blue Reflection: Second Light
- Atelier Ryza 2
- The Wild at Heart
- Tropico 6
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition
- Cafe Enchante
- Surviving the Aftermath
- Spiritfarer
- The Long Dark
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Ya IX: Monstrom Nox
- Disgaea 5 Complete
- NEO: The World Ends with You
- Dead by daylight
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Stardew valley
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- The Outer Worlds
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Farm together
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth +
- Bravely Default II
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Mary Skelter 2
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
- Ya VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Darkest dungeon
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Fortnite
- Monster sanctuary
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms: Dungeons and Dragons
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
- Octopath Traveler
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Monster hunter rise
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Northgard
- The Survivalists
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
Many of these most played games are RPG, as well as long haul games such as Animal Crossing New Horizons, Fortnite, Dying Light or Tropico 6, among others.
Are you surprised by the most played list in the eShop? You can take a look at the new category yourself, and find out which are the most popular games and which are in vogue among hybrid console players.
This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.