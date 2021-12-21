The new ” Most Played ” category is now available on Nintendo eShop, the digital game store for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo eShop is the digital game store for Switch, which every week brings together news, exclusive discounts, demos and other content. Now, there is a new feature available.

More than a function, it is about a new category. You already know that in the eShop we find different tabs, to see the latest news, available offers or games included in Switch Online.

As you can see in the own Nintendo eShop, now we are shown a new category: ”Most played” Here we can see the most popular and successful titles from the digital store.

The most played tab can be seen within ”Highlights”, on the bottom. It’s a good way to see what Switch users are playing and what is most popular on Nintendo eShop.

All the titles included in this eShop category have been the most played in the last 2 weeks. In addition, there is a filter that requires that they have had 2500 active players As minimum.

Of course, some of these Switch titles have only been on the market for a short time. There are clear examples like Shin Megami Tensei V or the remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, among others.

These are all Switch games and apps from the new Nintendo eShop category:

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Football Manager Touch 2022

AAA Clock

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

Pokemon Shining Pearl

Garden paws

Grow: Song of the Evertree

Shin Megami Tensei V

Youtube

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Olympia Soiree

Empire of sin

Diablo II: Resurrected

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition

Civilization VI

Divinity II: Original Sin – Definitive Edition

My Time at Portia

Danganronpa S

Cupid parasite

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

XCOM 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Rune Factory 4 Special

Piofare: Fated Memories

X Malice Necklace

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

Warframe

Kingdom two crowns

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Harvest Moon: One World

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

ARK: Survival Evolved

Digimon Story Cyber ​​Sleuth

Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

Dragon Quest XI S

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Graveyard Keeper

NBA 2K22

Blue Reflection: Second Light

Atelier Ryza 2

The Wild at Heart

Tropico 6

Dying Light: Platinum Edition

Cafe Enchante

Surviving the Aftermath

Spiritfarer

The Long Dark

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Ya IX: Monstrom Nox

Disgaea 5 Complete

NEO: The World Ends with You

Dead by daylight

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Stardew valley

Immortals Fenyx Rising

The Outer Worlds

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Farm together

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth +

Bravely Default II

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Mary Skelter 2

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Ya VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Darkest dungeon

Dragon Quest Builders

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

AI: The Somnium Files

Fortnite

Monster sanctuary

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms: Dungeons and Dragons

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

Octopath Traveler

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Monster hunter rise

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Northgard

The Survivalists

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut



Nintendo’s console continues to be one of the best-selling in the world. It has a wide catalog of exclusive games and is the first hybrid console that can play games on TV or in handheld mode without cuts. Read: Nintendo could bring its games to PC, according to this Nvidia leak

Many of these most played games are RPG, as well as long haul games such as Animal Crossing New Horizons, Fortnite, Dying Light or Tropico 6, among others.

Are you surprised by the most played list in the eShop? You can take a look at the new category yourself, and find out which are the most popular games and which are in vogue among hybrid console players.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.