Nintendo didn't want the GameCube to be purple

Xbox He’s not the only one celebrating his 20th birthday this week. The Game Cube, which ended up selling 21 million units over its lifetime, is also celebrating its North American launch two decades ago. As a result of this, a curious detail was revealed about its design and specifically, its iconic purple color.

The color purple is not traditional for a video game console, and in fact, many executives within Nintendo doubted this decision. In an interview with VGC, Perrin kaplan, former vice president of marketing and corporate affairs for Nintendo of America, said that this color would give a “bad image” to the console.

“We suggested that we not use purple for its first version, but from Japan they told us, ‘no, we are going to use it.’ We wanted it to be black or silver, because purple was not in fashion in the United States. Not that we couldn’t launch a console of that color, just that it was very… ‘feminine’. It didn’t feel masculine. I remember we were very nervous when we presented it at E3 because we thought that the color would give a bad image for the brand. “

On the other hand, Beth Llewelyn, former director of corporate communication at Nintendosaid choose purple for the Game Cube it only complicated the competition against Sony and Microsoft.

“This was before Apple. Today choosing a color is not so important. But back then all consoles were black … even white was not common. We were always competing against Sony and Microsoft from a PR perspective, and having the color purple definitely didn’t help us. “

At the end of the day, Nintendo offered a wide range of colors for the Game Cube, with the main ones being Indigo, Jet Black, Spice Orange and Platinum Silver. There were also a few slightly rarer variants like Pearl White and Starlight Gold.

Editor’s note: Interestingly, purple turned out to be one of the most iconic colors for this console. In fact, its influence reached until the Nintendo Switch, where some users modified their Joy-Con with the classic colors of the GameCube.

