PC platforms are receiving console games that we could never have imagined.

A few months ago it was possible to meet the famous Nvidia Force leak, being this a list of games, announced and unannounced, coming to PC, counting this with a catalog that would have titles such as God of War for PS4, which has been a success even before launching, Kingdom Hearts 4, among others.

However, what is surprising about this list is not so much that it includes PlayStation and Xbox titles, as These two platforms have seen their exclusive titles come out on PC, being, in fact, this the new orientation and business model of Xbox, but rather Nintendo games were also included in it.

It has to be said that this would be a very unusual move, since, unlike the previous two with strong support in the thirds parties, The basis of Nintendo’s success and its console sales is found in the exclusives, so that Launching company titles on PC could backfire. Thus, the titles that sound louder to reach PC would be Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and New Super Marios Bros. Wii.

Mario would come to PC twice according to the Nvidia leak

This has been affirmed by the Reddit community, in which it has stood out the announcement or launch of titles from the list, which gives it great strength since the two Nintendo titles are included in the aforementioned list. Of course, the leaker Gamerlot, who has made the entry that you can read below, warn you that they could have been simple tests, so that the titles they would not necessarily have to reach PC:

It is worth mentioning that the case of New Super Mario Bros. Wii is at least curious, since this title was developed by Nintendo itself, in the same way that the fact of having been on the market for more than 10 years makes it quite rare that they want to relaunch it now, since the Deluxe version of the title launched on Nintendo Switch would make more sense. and coming from Wii U.

Nevertheless, the case of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is different, since it is a title developed by Ubisoft Milan, which gives a bit more carte blanche, although without exaggerating too much, since, after all, It is still a game with Nintendo characters and licenses. It will be necessary to see if with the passage of time this filtration is fulfilled or it remains in nothing.

