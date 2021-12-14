After the celebration of The Game Awards 2021 it seemed that the year was already closed in terms of event, but just a few minutes ago, Nintendo has announced by surprise the celebration of a new Indie World for tomorrow, December 15, at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). A new appointment with independent games that will soon arrive on Nintendo Switch for next year.

The official announcement through the official Nintendo account specifies that it will be a short event of about 20 minutes duration, as usual, and will feature «Information on Indie Games Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch«, Although it does not specify any special game. Neither has anything previously leaked, as on other occasions, so everything seems to be a surprise.

Don’t miss a new presentation #IndieWorld which will air on 12-15 at 6:00 p.m. PDT! Includes about 20 minutes of information on indie games coming soon to #NintendoSwitch. Follow the presentation here tomorrow: https://t.co/KEzwVKLYhD pic.twitter.com/KJ2ANrpMdk – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) December 14, 2021

As for the games that can star in this Indie World, there is no clue about it, but without a doubt many fans would wish that Hollow Knight: Silksong was one of those chosen. In the last Indie World, it was starred by such popular games as Axiom Verge 2, Loop Hero, Metal Slug Tactics, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, Tetris Effect: Connected, Bomb Rush Cybertunk, Necrobarista: Toque Final, FAR: Changing Tides or TOEM: A Photo Adventure.

<br>

We’ll see what the Japanese company has in store for tomorrow’s Indie World. Remember, it will be held at 6:00 p.m. (Peninsular Spanish time) and It can be followed live on the usual channels company, such as YouTube or Twitch. Surely you will leave a few independent experiences to mark on the calendar for the next few months that will have to be tracked.