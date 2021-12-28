Undoubtedly, one of the most talked about topics within the industry in recent years has been how delicate the controls of the Nintendo switch. The revolutionaries Joy con They offer tons of options and versatility, however, it is hard to find any user who has not had to deal in one way or another with the infamous Drift, that defect that causes the analog sticks of the controls to slip or move on its own, many times causing playing to be impossible. After a long time turning a blind eye, the Kyoto company has recognized the problem and to repair it, has decided to launch a new line of Joy con, one that will be sold at a considerably higher price.

Through a press release on its home page, Nintendo has revealed the new Joy Con Non-Drift Edition, yes, they even dared to use the word “Drift” in the name of this product, which, they are sure, will completely eliminate any problem with the joysticks of the controls, to the point that the brand is offering a guarantee of two centuries duration; that is, in case your new Joy Con present drift in the next 200 years, Nintendo They will be replaced at no extra cost.

Speaking of costs, here’s the bad news. As you surely know, a couple of Joy con It is officially sold for $ 79.99. In the case of Joy Con Non-Drift Edition, these will be marketed for $ 119.99, considerable increase, more if we convert it to our currency, we can anticipate that these new Joy con will be sold in Mexico at a price close to the $ 3000 pesos. Yes, if you want to get rid of the Drift, you are going to have to fork out a good amount of money. Additionally, it was announced that this new model It will be sold from next February 11 in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Another couple of important details is that as you can see in the image of this note, the new Joy-con They will sport a beautiful transparent finish that alludes to the neon colors of the first models, in addition, instead of the directional buttons, a shaped D-Pad has finally been added.

“It is a problem that we have been following very closely since the reports began. At first we did not believe it, but when Mr. Miyamoto began to drift his Joy Con from Super Mario Odyssey that he loves so much, we began to worry and investigate much more closely. The new Joy Con Non-Drift Edition is just what fans have been waiting for and we are sure they will be very happy with the result. In addition, a great effort was made to have them on the market at a competitive price that is available to everyone, “said a Nintendo spokesperson.

Well there you have it. We hope you tell us whether or not you have planned to make the leap to the new ones Joy Con Non-Drift Edition.

Of course all this This is just a little joke for December 28th. Obviously Nintendo will never acknowledge that something is wrong with Joy con from the beginning.

Happy April Fools Day!

Fountain: From Peach Castle