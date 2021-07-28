Dr. Mario World it was one of the games that Nintendo launched to the mobile market there in 2019. Back then, the title was a real success, reaping 7.5 million downloads in its first month of life. However, the passing of time he was not so benevolent with the title from Nintendo, and unlike titles like Mario Kart Tour and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, did not get enough success to stay afloat. Today, we learned that Dr. Mario World will be closing his office this year.

Through the official account of Dr. Mario World on Twitter, the company has commented that the game will cease its services this October 31 of 2021. In addition to this, also thank the players who supported the game during its short period of life, and they have left a link where we can read more details about it. On the other hand, buying Diamonds will no longer be possible from today, 28 of July.

End of service notice: The Dr. Mario World game’s service will end on Oct. 31, 2021. Thank you very much to the players who have supported the game. For details, please check this link: https://t.co/fC5qnRnLFD – Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) July 28, 2021

So as not to make things so tragic, Nintendo will offer a website to players from Dr. Mario World, from which you can see your game history. This website will come under the name of Dr. Mario World Memories, and it will serve to remember all your moments within the title Nintendo mobile from your start in it.

The answers were immediate, and despite the limited popularity of the title, many players reported feeling sad for the departure of Dr. Mario World. If you are a fan of the game, we urge you to take advantage of its last months of life, since until this October 31 you will have the opportunity to play the game on your iOS or Android mobile device. Maybe we’ll see him again Dr. Mario World in a Nintendo Switch installment later, but only time will tell.