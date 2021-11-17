Nintendo announces discounts on over a thousand Switch games

Nintendo is definitely preparing to sweep this season of sales, because in addition to having revealed the promotions that will be as part of the Black friday on state United, they also just announced that more than a thousand games of Switch will have a discount on the eShop and here we share a small preview about it.

Known as’Cyber ​​Deals’, this new batch of offers will start this Thursday November 18th and will include discounts on various games first-party of the Switch What Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, but there will also be a few promotions on titles third-party quite interesting. Here is a first look at this promotion courtesy of the Great N.

In the meantime, we suggest you wait until this Thursday before buying a Switch game in which you are interested, since as I said before, there will be more than a thousand titles in discount soon.

Editor’s note: I know that physical Switch games hardly drop in price, even years after launch, but luckily the eShop usually has some really good deals from time to time. We’ll have to see the full list of discounted games, but this first preview certainly looks promising.

Via: Nintendo