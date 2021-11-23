An email from Doug Bowser to his employees makes clear the position of the Japanese company with the Activision situation.

A year ago Activision Blizzard could not imagine what was coming over them, since the American company is fully in the eye of the hurricane in the worst possible way, since, as has been seen throughout these weeks , different cases of abuse and harassment of a sexual and labor nature have been uncovered among their workers, exploitation, among many other niceties that the management of Bobby Kotick has left us, who, to finish the job, a few months ago carried out a series of massive layoffs along with a millionaire bonus. What has been a good Samaritan.

All that said, it seems clear that this is not something to be overlooked in the video game industry, as there is even a signature collection calling for Kotick’s dismissal as CEO of Activision Blizzard. However, as a company, the thing that is going to do the most damage is to have your pocket touched, being so PlayStation’s Jim Ryan and Xbox’s Phil Spencer have already shown their rejection of all these deplorable acts. And it seems that There are no two without three.

An internal email from Nintendo makes clear the company’s position on Activision Blizzard

It seems that Nintendo has joined in this rejection Through an internal email from the American company and written by Doug Bowser, president of the American division, which was sent last Friday, November 19, the same date on which the last great game of the year 2021, Pokémon Diamond, was launched. Brilliant and Shimmering Pearl. It should be noted that this email was sent to both Nintendo and the company’s American studios, Next-Level Games and Retro Studios.

Regarding the content of this email, Doug Bowser claims that he finds these stories disturbing and that they go against his values ​​and those of Nintendo itself., pointing out that in the American company there will not be any type of environment similar to that of Activision, expecting this both from its divisions and from its partners, that is, the thirds parties that launch games on Nintendo Switch and any future console .

It should be noted that in the American medium of Fanbyte they contacted Nintendo, confirming that the content of the email is correct, although without giving more details about it. It will be necessary to see how this story ends, although it is clear that Activision is getting more and more alone.

