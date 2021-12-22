Nintendo is asking people to create their Nintendo Switch Online account today instead of waiting until Christmas if they will give away or receive a Nintendo Switch. This is because the Japanese game maker is expecting a huge Christmas rush of users that could overwhelm its servers.

Through a tweet from the Japanese Nintendo account, the company issued the warning less than a week before the Christmas holidays: “This weekend, access will be concentrated on the Nintendo Accounts server, and it is expected that create new Nintendo Accounts immediately, “wrote Nintendo. “If you plan to use the Nintendo Switch family for the first time, we recommend that you create it in advance.”

Apparently Nintendo is expecting a flood of new players, all of them trying to log in and set up their Nintendo Switch Online accounts on Christmas Day. This isn’t too surprising, as Nintendo sold over a million Switches last month and has historically seen an increase in server traffic around the holiday season.

Imagine a million new Pokémon Trainers logging in at the same time to experience for the first time the many duplication glitches for Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. Nintendo is right to fear for the capacity of its servers.

However, Nintendo is forgetting something important. Many future Switch owners are unable to create their accounts until Christmas Day due to the long-standing tradition of not opening gifts until December 25. Maybe if there’s a massive Nintendo server outage, we’ll be forced to start a new Christmas tradition where we start staggering our gifts over several days rather than opening them all on the same day.