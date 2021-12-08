Nintendo adds a new category to the Switch eShop

Many will say that eShop of the Switch it already needs an update to be much more efficient in terms of its contents, and slow but safe, Nintendo has been implementing subtle changes to make the user have a much friendlier shopping experience. Now another of these changes has arrived with a new category and here we tell you the type of games that you will find within it.

If you have spent time in the eShop of the Switch Lately, you may have noticed this new section, where you can visit which are the ‘most played’ titles. Depending on your region, you will find this category within the section ‘Featured‘or’Discover‘ of the eShop. Basically, it will show you which titles have been the most played by users over the last two weeks.

Currently, this category is being dominated by Pokémon Diamond & Pearl, along with other games like Disgaea 6, Football Manager 2022 Touch and Shin Megami Tensei V. If you want to know the complete list, then visit the eShop from your region or check the subreddit of Nintendo Switch.

And speaking of the eShop, Nintendo He recently lost a case that involves refunds within this digital platform and here you can learn more details about it.

Editor’s note: I think the eShop does a good job of showing the different games that you can buy in it, however, I think they should also be more selective in terms of the titles on display since it is often full of games that you can buy for less than $ 5 pesos and that honestly shouldn’t be there.

