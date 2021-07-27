It’s always a bit sad to witness the commercial death of a console which we have enjoyed many hours. This was the case for the Nintendo 3DS which, with the Switch in full swing commercial, stepped aside to focus 100% attention on the hybrid console. However, although it is no longer manufactured and can only be obtained second-hand, keep getting system updates to take care of the Nintendo 3DS software.

This update 11.15.0-47, dated July 27, 2021 in Japanese time, is the most recent since the one that took place last November. If we update the console, we appreciate a slight improvement in the fluidity and stability of the interface, indicating that the update may be focused on improving the user experience, along with other minor changes. This is indicated by Nintendo in its recent statement:

In this statement, the company specifies, as perceived in the update, that the improvements have focused on stability, and that 3DS cartridge software will also be updated when we introduce it into the console.

The 3DS, a great successor to Nintendo DS

There is no doubt that the dual screen has marked an era at Nintendo. The power of their game consoles has never been at the forefront of each generation, but they have never needed it, because their originality and creativity have always been two steps ahead of the competition. The Nintendo DS stood out for its dual screen, the lower touch screen and its built-in microphone. After that, glasses-free 3D came as a next-generation wearable feature, coupled with a substantial power upgrade.

Among his great successes, stand out many titles that made the most of their functionalities, as was the case with Brain Training with the lateral use of the console, the titles of the WarioWare saga, or even Nintendogs + Cats, a sequel to the historic Nintendogs of Nintendo DS. This generation did not go as far as the predecessor, but it was cornerstone of the company during the failed years of WiiU.

The library of 3DS titles, still available in eShop, continues to be a great exponent of video games during the years of life of the notebook. Although in physical version they are more difficult to find, we can play any Nintendo 3DS game in digital version as long as we have enough space on our memory card. In fact, its “Nintendo Selects” label offers many of the best 3DS titles under € 20, such as Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Super Mario 3D Land or Luigi’s Mansion 2. AND at even lower prices, we can find classics like Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow, Pokémon Gold, Silver and Crystal, or many other sagas such as Zelda, Metroid, Castlevania or Dragon Quest.