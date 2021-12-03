Ninjala goes ahead with his plans to bring his colorful world to the small screen. After making its debut on some consoles, The video game is getting an anime adaptation from the minds behind the original Pokémon anime. So if you are undecided about Ninjala, this is what you need to know.

The highly anticipated series will launch on January 8 in Japan. The new Ninjala anime is being produced by the OLM team, and its first poster was released today. As you can see below, the colorful image shows several familiar faces from the game, and we can look forward to learning more about their quirky lore.

Although at the moment the poster is the only thing we have, the new anime seems to be very promising. Ninjala It was a “good game” in the beginning, the series promises to follow this same line, that seems to be the most interesting after all, of course, not to mention the team that develops it.

Right now, kawaii superstar Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is scheduled to perform the show’s opening theme titled “Maybe baby“. The ending theme will follow courtesy of Wolpis Carter, and the song is called”Ninja Like Ninja“.

Now for those of you who are not familiar with Ninjala , you should know that free online multiplayer is a hit with fans. With more than eight million downloads, Ninjala is a hit game in both the United States and Japan. Posted by the folks at GungHo Online Entertainment, Ninjala features an online arena as well as a story mode that will cover the anime.