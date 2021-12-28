Dec 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM CET

EP

The Sixth Section of the Provincial Court of A Coruña has sentenced nine years in prison for a man for a crime of sexual assault with penetration to a lesser, who was 14 years old at the time of the events, in an open field in Santiago.

According to the sentence, it occurred between September 17 and 18, 2018. The defendant knew the victim because he was from the same neighborhood and contacted her to arrange to go together to an establishment in the city.

In that place, the man acquired a bottle of whiskey and another of lemon soda, after which they both went to a field. There, the defendant he insisted that she drink and tried to kiss her, as the part of proven facts relates.

Despite the fact that she came to push him away on several occasions and tried to escape, the man pushed her, got on top of her and committed the assault. Later, although chased after her and grabbed her by the neck, the minor managed to escape from the field through a hole in the fence and reach a bar, where she was able to request help.

As a consequence of this episode, the victim suffered bruises on various parts of the body and contracted a sexually transmitted disease. Apart from medical treatment, the minor had to receive psychological and psychiatric assistance.

“Heartbreaking” testimony

The magistrates of the Provincial Court emphasize, in the sentence, that the girl’s testimony, which was “heartbreaking”, enjoys “full credibility”. Thus, they describe it as “congruent, sincere and persistent, expressing great pain”.

Furthermore, they emphasize that “there is no reason for resentment, neither of animosity, neither on the part of the victim himself nor of his family towards the accused “and they indicate that all the expert reports provided prove the existence of the sexual assault, the injuries and the physical and psychological damage suffered by the victim.

During the trial, the defendant acknowledged the facts, apologized for them and promised to pay the civil liability that was established.

The Provincial Court, which has convicted the defendant as the perpetrator of a consummate crime of sexual assault with penetration of a minor under 16 years of age, has taken into account the mitigating measures of undue delay and reparation of the damage when issuing the penalty.

In addition to nine years in prison, he has imposed ten years of probation and the prohibition to approach and communicate with the victim for 15 years. The court has also considered him the author of a crime of injuries, for which it has sentenced him to pay a fine of 750 euros.