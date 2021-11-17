With the popularity of smartphones practically everyone carries a camera in their pocket. And this has made many have become fond of photography, although not always with the best results. And, despite the fact that mobile phones usually make it easy for the user, this is not usually enough to take good photos. However, we propose a series of practical tips you can follow to improve the images you get with your smartphone.

The vast majority of them are perfectly applicable to an amateur who begins in photography, whether he uses a camera or a mobile phone, because most are composition related things. However, they are more important in the case of mobile phones since this usually obviates the technical issue, taking care of the exposure and other parameters of the shot.

Therefore, what we tell you is designed to maximize the results that we can obtain from a mobile in a simple way. And it is a fact that smartphone cameras are getting better and better and, to start, your phone is all you need.

Clean your glasses

It seems like a truism but we all know that the optics of mobile phones they are very exposed to the prints of our hands and all kinds of dirt. There are telephones that warn you if they detect dirt but they are not all; so first of all, when we go to take photos, it would be to make sure that the lenses are well clean. Of course with a soft cloth suitable for lenses.

Use the screen guides





Practically any mobile has to give you the possibility to show some grid lines (grid lines) overlaid on the screen (if you don’t know how, look in your camera app’s settings). These lines can be very useful for make sure the horizon is level, something important because a badly placed one can ruin any image.

By the way, in this sense keep in mind that placing the horizon right in the center of the image is not usually the best: it is preferable to place it more up or down to highlight what is in the lower area (the ground or the foreground of the photo) or above (usually the sky), whichever is more interesting.

Know the basic rules

Framing lines are also ideal for practicing the rule of thirds, a basic composition technique that results very useful when you have little experience. It is based on imagining that on the photograph there are four lines (two horizontal and two vertical) that form nine equal areas.





The crossing of these lines are called “strong points” and are ideal for position the key elements of the composition and that this is more effective; Likewise, the lines are an excellent guide to position important elements, either vertically or horizontally.

Take advantage of the vanishing point

Among the possible compositional resources that we have to achieve a photo that attracts attention there is one very powerful and easy to use. This is the so-called vanishing point that, among many other uses, helps create depth thanks to linear perspective.





To take advantage of it, it is about look for that imaginary point to which the parallel lines that lengthen towards the bottom of the image seem to converge. The most common example is that of train tracks whose projection towards the background of the photo makes them appear to join at a point, bringing with them (naturally) the viewer’s gaze towards the background of the composition.

Take advantage of reflexes

Using reflections and highlights in photography can lead to stunning shots. They can be achieved with a multitude of elements such as standing water, windows, mirrors or any reflective surface that we find. There are smooth surfaces and others that are not, and depending on it the reflection will be more faithful to reality or more abstract. On the other hand, the result will depend a lot on the light in the scene.





For the rest, we recommend trying different frames (both vertically and horizontally) until you achieve the best result. Keep in mind that smartphonesDue to their shape, they have the advantage of being able to literally stick them to surfaces such as a window or the glass façade of a building, which, with a little experimentation, allows for very striking compositions.

Patterns and texture

We are talking about two highly appreciated elements in photography that can make ours take a leap in quality. The first is based on the repeating elements, which is called “patterns”. It is a technique widely present in the visual arts that allows us to give rhythm to the photographs and concentrate the viewer’s gaze on the shapes and lines (in short, the composition) of our image.

For its part, the texture appeals directly to the sense of touch and somehow adds relief to the photo. Including textured elements makes objects stand out, helps give a feeling of three-dimensionality, and even suggests things like smoothness or roughness.





Patterns and textures are a perfect match, and using them together has many possibilities. Of course, you have to take into account another variable: the lighting; something very important for any image but in the case of textures it becomes essential to enhance its effect.

Use frames

Another compositional element that is simple but very effective is the use of frames. A resource consisting of frame the image one way or another, by means of elements searched for on purpose or found by chance, and that allows to focus attention on the image.





They may be natural or artificial, regular or irregular and through them we establish areas within which what we place will have a great role. They also allow adding different image planes and, with it, a sense of depth, and can also provide additional information on the context of the scene and / or help us to order and structure the composition.

Blur the backgrounds

Achieving an image in which there is a very sharp foreground or main element with a fuzzy background behind can be very visually appealing. This it can be done in two ways; the first, the fastest and most recurring is to use the Portrait mode from your smartphone (it almost certainly does), which will make the background blur by software.





However, it can also be achieved in a more natural way by following a series of steps that we summarize in three: separate subject from background as much as we can, get closer physically to the element as far as possible and employ the longer focal length that we have.

Take advantage of Night mode

It is very possible that your phone incorporates a Night mode that makes it easy to take photos in low light and make them as sharp as possible. But what we propose is to take advantage of it to obtain photos in which light trails appear or elements blurred by motion blur.

The basic theory is that if the mobile spends a certain time taking the photo (let’s say a second), during that period there will be elements that pass in front of the lens without giving time to fully fixate on the image and appear in the form of trails or blurred bodies. We are talking, of course, of a technique in which we can never know what result we are going to obtain, so it takes a lot of experimentation and creativity.





So try shooting with night mode (if you can set it to expose for a second or more) and see what results you get. And if you want to go a step further, it would be nice to get a pocket tripod because that will allow the mobile to make even longer exposures in which the effects you get are probably more striking.

Obviously the mobile is not the best tool to play with long exposure (if you want to move forward trying things related to this or others such as depth of field and blur, maybe it will be time to get a camera), but surely you are capable to get very interesting things. Because improve the photographs we take with the mobile It is available to anyone by following our recommendations.