With the imminent start of Black Friday, many of us find it difficult to contain our emotions. We have a crazy desire for a good shopping, but we know that we have to do it with measure so as not to regret it later. We give you nine tips to make your purchases the best thing that ever happened to you throughout November, no credit card dramas or scares.

Make a list of key garments

It is essential to make a list of key garments that we want to buy during Black Friday. They can be accessories that we know will improve our style, clothes that we have signed for weeks or proposals that we have always wanted to have and that now we can take advantage of the opportunity. With this wishlist in hand it is easier stick to what we want and not get carried away for purchases random last minute.

Reserve an exclusive and immovable budget

The key to not ending our Black Friday crying in front of the bank statement is to have a budget reserved for it shopping of that day and not exceed it for any reason. If we stick to an amount that we have saved we have many more possibilities to enjoy and that everything goes smoothly.

Meet the rule of the three combinations

When choosing what to buy and what not, it is important to know where the excessive caprice begins. For that, we like to check the law of the three combinations. That the garment or accessory that is going to fall into our shopping cart have at least three possible ways to fit in our day-to-day outfits and thus make sure that we are going to take advantage of it.





Bet on timeless basics to amortize your purchase

We will not tire of repeating it. In the seasons of sales and discounts we find the best offers on essentials that never go out of style and that enrich our wardrobe to the fullest. That is why we always recommend betting on these timeless designs that we will continue to use as time passes.

Make sure that trend fits your style

If despite the previous advice you are more of a trend, do it with head. Analyze what is wearing at the moment and what best fits your style. Square-toed boots may be worn, but if you always wear sneakers, it may not be the one shopping more suitable for you. Find the trends that go with you, that favor you and what you are going to use to make a difference that season.

Beautiful and stylish yes, but also comfortable

We look for the most elegant, stylish, beautiful and flattering purchases. But don’t leave comfort aside, because you can have it all. In the end, if you bet on a super tight dress and you don’t feel comfortable wearing tight clothes, you have all the ballots of to be left in the back of the closet with the label on.





Pay attention to the return policy

Make sure you can return it, whether you buy it online or go to the store. In this way the regrets will have a turn back and you can get the money back if after a few weeks you consider that you made a mistake with the purchase.

Cold head in the face of cold discounts

Be on the lookout for bad discounts, because sometimes firms advertise a lot on Black Friday and after the price difference is less than three euros. For this we do a market study, saving the garments we want to buy at their original prices as favorites and looking for them again when they have the discount to see if it really makes a difference.

Eliminate temptations (aka subscriptions)

If you are already clear about what you want to buy, you have done your wishlist and you’ve closed your budget, it’s time to stop thinking about it. For that avoid the temptations with all those emails that firms send to encourage you to buy more. If you already know what you want, you don’t need any distractions, not even just in case of last minute.

Photos | Pexels.