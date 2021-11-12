Any black garment or accessory is always a hit: a little black dress, some boots or ankle boots and, of course, a black bag. It is a color that we can wear all year long, both with our looks more colorful and summery as with coats and scarves in winter.

And is that they will always be a good investment, but if we want to create a wardrobe of even more quality we can bet on skin models that, if we take good care of it, they will last us a lifetime. We have taken advantage of El Corte Inglés shopping discounts (active until Sunday, November 14) to sign some models:

Carolina Herrera New Yorker Film 2021-2022

Shoulder bags

Mini Furla crossbody bag





The model Metropolis It is one of the most iconic of Furla for its easy customization and we have it reduced in its mini shoulder bag format for 255 euros 153 euros. Made in skin calf.

Mini Naulover crossbody bag





Continuing with a mini format we have this model of Naulover that stands out for its gold chain as a handle. 285 euros 199.50 euros.

Saddle shoulder bag





With a saddle design reminiscent of the iconic Dior bag we have this model of Leandra, made of cowhide. That we cannot like it more because it is Made in Spain. 219 euros 153.30 euros.

Leandra saddle bag

Hobo bags

Abaccino bag





With a hobo style shape we have this first Abaccino model, made of cowhide, for 165 euros 99 euros. That stands out for having a removable pocket.

Ralph Lauren bag





And on the other hand we have this model of Ralph lauren, with black tassel and golden details that make it even more elegant. 239 euros 167.30 euros.

Shopper bag

Yancci bag





East shopper We like it a lot because of the different shape it has, more tucked in on the sides and with folds on both sides. 155 euros 93 euros.

Leandra bag





Finally in this section I could not not include this handbag shopper by Leandra, one of the latest additions to my wardrobe: large, made of leather and with a very nice inner lining. 259 euros 181.30 euros.

Handbags

Interlocking finish bag





First of all we have this Guy Laroche model, something bigger than a traditional handbag (which is great for those of us who are always loaded), with a interlocking finish on the front. 189 euros 113.40 euros.

Guy Laroche large handbag

Engraved leather bag





Another of our signing in handbags is this one Leandra, a brand that manufactures in Spain, made of engraved leather. 219 euros 153.30 euros.





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @leandra_bags

Photos | The English Court