I’m going to start this article with a truth: not every time I watch a series has my attention 100%. Either because of the series itself or because you have already seen all the chapters over and over again.

There are series that I end up watching while doing a look at instagram , I think about the shopping list or mentally review everything I have to do the next day. Or simply series that I see having dinner, of which I do not mind missing something because they are the perfect series to put in the background while doing other things.

Nothing intense dramas as masterful as Succession or from science fiction series like Foundation in which not looking for a second is to miss a beautiful photograph. We are going to talk about relaxed series, with many chapters, and that are perfect for not thinking.

Friends

It is evidently a series we’ve watched to exhaustion So what it can be put at home without motives and in random chapters . We know the dialogues and even the movements of the characters, so we don’t need to give it our full attention. And the best thing is that it is on HBO Max (remember that there is a subscription offer with which you will now pay half forever) so that we can enjoy it forever and ever.

New Girl





Zoey Deschanel starred in a hilarious sitcom in which he shares a flat with three boys in a Los Angeles neighborhood. She is a teacher, tender, a little crazy, she loves musicals and the best thing: she has a preppy style that we love . The series is now available on Disney +, so if you haven’t heard of it yet, there’s no excuse.

Gilmore girls





A young mother and daughter are the protagonists of this now classic that we can see on Netflix. Funny, with some drama, but very easy to see. And as the years go by, one of our favorite series that accompanied us for seven seasons. In fact more than 20 years after its premiere it is still an essential series .

The Office

It is The Office the best comedy ever of the series? Some will say yes, because this mockumentary with Steve Carell and John Krasinski among others is a marvel. You can see it on Amazon and HBO Max, but don’t rule out having a fit of laughter in the middle of dinner or while ironing your shirt before going out to party, because has scenes as memorable as the one in the video. Parkour!

A place to dream





With humor but with more touches of drama we can put one of Netflix’s hits on this list A place to dream, a romantic series that started timidly in 2019 and that has already signed a fourth and fifth season . Light and simple.

Modern family

Nine seasons, 223 short episodes and lots of fun. If you did not see the series at the time, put it on . And if you did, you will surely like seeing her again. Its mockumentary format, the choral cast and the individual plots For each chapter, they make us see them loose, and you have it on Netflix.

how I Met Your Mother





As with Friends, it is a sitcom that we can see in a relaxed way. There was even talk that it would become the natural successor of Friends , and it is ideal to laugh without having to be glued to the TV. You can watch it on Netflix.

The Big Theory

The sitcom ended its long journey in 2019 after 12 seasons with us. It is fun, the protagonists have charisma and it is perfect to watch during dinner or in some lost moments of the day because they are short chapters. You have them all on Amazon and you will like it whether you are a geek or a writer, or not.

Grey’s Anatomy





Although we love it, this series of doctors, love affairs and friendship, is one of the series in which you can miss some detail because the main plot you will never lose sight of. They have 18 seasons (available on Disney +), so it can accompany you for example at lunchtime for a long, long time.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | New Girl, How I Met Your Mother, A Place to Dream, Emily in Paris