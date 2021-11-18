Vegetables are the food par excellence if we want to follow a healthy diet and they are so versatile that they are even capable of becoming worthy substitutes for pasta.

Thus, We include vegetables in dishes that we would normally make with pasta and that, in addition to being satiating and loaded with nutrients, are lighter. The trick to achieve this is to get a spiralizer to transform vegetables such as zucchini or carrots into spirals.

In Directo al Paladar we recommend that when looking for a spiralizer we think that it is solid and stable (too flimsy materials would break easily with use), and that it has an easy cleaning.

You don’t need to invest too much, you have options for less than 11 euros on Amazon. If you want something more comfortable you can bet on an electric spiralizer with which you will save efforts, like this one from Cecotec that you can buy for 37.99 euros.





We will start with a zucchini spaghetti pesto with poached egg, which use one of the most classic Italian sauces to flavor this recipe.

Zucchini spirals with sesame vinaigrette

The so-called zoodles that we make with zucchini are the base for many recipes, like this one. A zucchini stir fry that finds an ideal complement in the vinaigrette and easy to do with an ingredient that will give us an extra flavor, the tahini.

Zucchini ribbons with cockles

To prepare this recipe it is best to use small and firm zucchini that do not have seeds, so that the ribbons come out perfectly. We can use a simple peeler to make them or opt for a vegetable spiralizer with a smooth blade, like this one from Amazon.





Kitchen Potato and Vegetable Peeler – Premium Stainless Steel Y-Shaped Rotary Peeler for Vegetables, Carrots, Fruits, with Ergonomic Non-Slip Handle and Sharp Blade





Pumpkin spaghetti with pesto sauce and tuna

Pumpkin is another ingredient that can substitute for pasta in a simple way. It is a perfect food for fall and winter, when it is at its best, and it allows us to make salads to use it for dessert or to make a recipe like this with a pesto sauce and canned tuna, which is not only easy, but also it is very good.

Carrot noodles with goat cheese, walnuts and orange blossom dressing

Carrot is one of those foods that the skin needs to stay healthy and luminous, and this recipe is a very simple way to include it in our diet. This recipe, full of aromas thanks to its orange blossom dressing, it is a perfect light dinner for any day of the year.

Zucchini spirals marinated with fresh figs and cheese

Although it is a very summery recipe (the season of figs is in summer), we can have it recorded and that it serves as inspiration for other recipes. This time the magic happens with the raw vegetable marinating, which achieves a more tender texture without losing that crunchiness.

Zucchini ribbons with mussels and prawns

In Directo al Paladar they propose a seafood sauce to accompany our false pappardelle in which pasta is replaced by zucchini. This time we do it with mussels and prawns, but we can put prawns, squid or any shellfish that we like.

Carrot noodles in tomato sauce and mushrooms

Tomato and mushrooms are guaranteed umami, only this time instead of using them on a pasta dish, we’ll do it on a vegetable dish. To give it a more original touch we can add a little chilli to the tomato sauce, it will give you a taste of ten.

Zucchini pappardelle with sautéed tomatoes and goat cheese

Lightly sauté the tomatoes in the pan with a small cut, we will get the tomato juices to mix with the zucchini in the pan, and let’s move away from a mediocre dish to embrace one full of flavor.

Photos | Direct to the Palate, Vitonic