It does not fail: when a vacation season approaches, time rebels. We are at the gates of one of the most important bridges on the calendar and the experts have already announced that it will be days marked by the intense cold. Snow lovers may go to the ski slopes, while some will choose to visit one of the most popular European capitals or enjoy great plans in cities such as Madrid or Barcelona. Whatever your plan, surely you will need clothes that protect you well from the cold and this selection can be of great help.

A down jacket





Nothing better to combat freezing temperatures than a down jacket. Adolfo Domínguez signs this model in chocolate color, which is also available in white, characterized by its padded design, practical hood and knee length. It is on sale at El Corte Inglés. 249 euros , 149 euros.





Padded jacket with hood by Adolfo Domínguez

A coat with wool





If you’re not a fan of down jackets, you can always go for a classic tailored coat. Of course, it is better if it contains wool in its composition. East coat oversize handcrafted in felted wool blend It’s from H&M. A model with a classic collar, coated press studs on the front, dropped shoulders and front pockets on the bias. 149 euros.

Oversized coat made by hand in a felted wool blend.

A long knitted cardigan





Fórmula Joven signs this long knitted jacket with lined button closure, lace detail, ribbed edges and retro soul jacquard print. We love to combine with a total look white. 49.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Long jacquard knitted jacket by Formula Joven

A turtleneck knit sweater





Another winter staple is high-necked knitted jumpers. In this case, we are left with a design oversize soft knit with white wool weft. The wide sleeves and the pronounced side slits stand out. 29.99 euros at H&M.

Oversized turtleneck sweater Read: Dior's makeup collection for this Christmas is pure luxury and fantasy

A knitted dress





We admit it: some of us ditch dresses in winter, but we don’t have to if it’s our favorite garment. The trick? Opt for a knit design that has a high neck and that we can combine with thermal socks. This braided knit model is gorgeous. 39.99 euros at H&M.

White braided knit dress





Corduroy models shine within the universe of pants, warm, comfortable and tasty. This cut model flare with button and zip closure is from Lloyd’s, it is part of the firm’s Boho Collection. 69.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Lloyd’s Corduroy Flare Pants

Warm lined boots





Protecting your feet well is essential to survive the cold on the street, especially if there is snow or if it rains. These aesthetic mountain boots have a padded collar and tongue, warm lining and soft fur insoles to keep you warm. The thick sole offers good grip. 39.99 euros at H&M.

A bucket hat sheep





The bucket hat They are in fashion and they wear winter clothes bet on fabrics such as the sheep effect. H&M bets on this brown-dyed design. 14.99 euros.

Shearling bucker hat in brown

An oversized scarf





It does not matter if you use it as a shawl to add a protection house or if you use it in a traditional way to cover the neck, An XXL scarf is a great companion for the coldest days. Asos proposes this elegant design in beige squares. 22.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN oversized scarf in large check in beige





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Imaxtree, El Corte Inglés, H&M, Asos