“Helidosa Aviation Group reports and regrets the tragic accident that occurred this Wednesday by one of its aircraft (…), in which all the crew and passengers tragically died,” said a statement from this company.

There were six passengers, “all of American nationality,” and three crew members, General Enmanuel Souffront Tamayo, director of the Air Accidents Investigative Commission, reported in a telephone communication with AFP.

“We can confirm that a Gulfstream IV aircraft, registration HI1050 (…), crashed at approximately 5:25 pm (4:25 pm, Mexico City time), after declaring an emergency and attempting to land” in Las Americas, specified a note from the airport. The accident occurred, he clarified, “outside the perimeter” of the terminal.

The plane, which according to the company was destined for Miami, United States, took off 16 minutes earlier from another airport in the capital of the Dominican Republic.

A flight document released by journalists on social networks tells of the death of Flow La Movie, his wife and two minors.

Las Américas airport paralyzed its operations for two hours due to the incident. It is already working normally.