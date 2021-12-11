Giving to others is just as important as giving yourself. In fact, we almost like the second option better. Why? We are sure that we are right and it is a way of indulging ourselves that we so deserve. Mango accessories are always listed in our wish list, especially when we talk about bags. The firm has designs that will dazzle both those looking for a bag for gala parties or an all-terrain model for day to day.

Party bags

Plugins are the key to a look party that leaves everyone speechless. Above all, when we want to get the most out of a black dress that we have at home, in order to spend little on the way. Handle has bags full of glitter that are a ten for Christmas.





Bag with rhinestone crystals. 49.99 euros.





Baguette bag with rhinestone details. 29.99 euros.





Chainmail bag. 29.99 euros.

Medium bags for day to day

Many opt for a self-gift that can be squeezed to the fullest, such as a medium-sized shoulder bag with which to survive the whole day. If you are looking for a timeless design, nothing better than a bag dyed in a neutral color like black or white.





Black crossbody bag. 19.99 euros.





Bag with golden chain. 15.99 euros.





Black quilted bag with golden details. 39.99 euros.

Shopper bags

Finally, the ideal bags for those who need to carry almost half their life. Handle has large models in which to carry the laptop to go to the office or that they can help us to run errands.





Padded shopper bag. 29.99 euros.





Coco shopper bag. 39.99 euros.





Leather shopper bag. 39.99 euros.

Photographs | Mango