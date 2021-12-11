Either by wanting to follow the favorite trends of the moment, to dress the coldest days with style or to make a difference in everyday life. We can find many reasons to add corduroy pants to our collection and fashion brands tempt us with fun designs at affordable prices. From pink versions to more classic ones, these options could win you over as if by magic.

Options for all tastes (and styles)

They say that for tastes, colors, and fashion firms take that statement at face value. In the most varied tones, the styles of the pants as well as the cut vary depending on the brand to show us a wide range of possibilities.





Monki corduroy green pants, 54.99 euros 38.45 euros.

Green corduroy pants from Monki.













Pull & Bear high-rise corduroy wide leg trousers, 25.99 euros.

Corduroy is not a new fabric, however it seems that its fury returns after being a few years in the shade. With a retro style and modern details, fashion firms do not hesitate to bet on this trend that is increasingly on the rise.





Brown corduroy trousers from H&M, 24.99 euros.

Five-pocket trousers in soft cotton corduroy. High-waisted model with a button zip fastening and wide legs.





Gray corduroy straight trousers from Parfois, 29.99 euros.





Stradivarius corduroy slim flared trousers, 25.99 euros.









Red corduroy mom pants from Bershka, 25.99 euros.

Red corduroy mom pants.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Parfois, Asos, Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, H&M, Stradivarius