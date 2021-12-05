The Levi’s 501 It is the most iconic pants in the world and the origin of the fashion of jeans. The Levi’s are the first cowboys in history and we owe it all to the German Levi Strauss and the Nevada tailor Jacob Davis.

To get to the origin of jeans we must travel to 1851, when the German Levi Strauss emigrated to the United States and began to manufacture resistant work clothes for miners. In 1860, Strauss discovered a cotton material made in Nîmes, France, which ended up giving rise to the term denim.

In Jared Levi’s in Cortefiel: five jeans that we fall in love with today (and always)



Levi’s

Strauss metTailor Jacob Davis, who bought rolls of denim from Strauss to patch holes in his work pants. Both, in 1873 obtained the patent of the design that we know today: Levi’s, the first jeans in history.

In Jared Levi’s launches a Plus Size collection up to size 58 with all its most iconic denim garments





Straight cut gray cropped jeans. Its price is 110 euros.

Vintage-inspired cut trousers with a versatile straight leg RRP at Levi’s € 110.00





Light straight cut pants. Its price is 120 euros.

Blue jeans with iconic straight cut and signature button fly RRP at Levi’s € 120.00





Blue jeans with their iconic straight cut and distinctive button fly. Its price is 120 euros.





Straight cut jeans at the hip and thigh in light blue. Its price is 120 euros.





Straight cut jeans at the hip and thigh in light blue. Its price is 120 euros.





Straight cut jeans at the hip and thigh in dark blue. Its price is 120 euros.





Straight cut jeans at the hip and thigh in classic blue with broken detail at the knee. Its price is 125 euros.

Classic jeans with ripped details RRP at Levi’s € 125.00





Straight cut jeans on the hip and thigh in lilac. Its price is 120 euros.





Straight cut jeans at the hip and thigh in light blue. Its price is 120 euros.

Photos | Levi’s