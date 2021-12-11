There are days when inspiration is not on our side and wanting to achieve a flattering hairstyle, different and easy to do can be mission impossible. Luckily the fashion girls leave us perfect ideas to put into practice from home, and today Chiara ferragni leaves us nine groundbreaking ways to decorate the hair with braids as the protagonists.

The 90s version

This summer (and the previous one) the trend was clear: the 90s were back and two mini braids with volume were in charge of decorating the bangs to become the star hairstyle of the season.





Make a difference with a Mohawk braid

Making a difference with a braid is possible, especially if we wear it as a mohawk. Triple (one central braid and another two on each side), this version gains strength if we leave them half done – thus leaving half the hair loose.





The effect bubble always like

Opting for a tousled version that begins in the fringe area, the effect bubble it will add a fun touch to the final result.





A pigtail finished in a braid

One of the simplest ways to opt for the braid is to accompany it with a high ponytail. In this way we achieve a simple, comfortable and different hairstyle.





The boxer braids still cool

A few years ago the fashion world ruled that boxer braids They were the favorite hairstyle to step on the street style. Although its fury has been diminishing, we want to vindicate its presence.





Herringbone braid makes the difference

If you love braids but want to surprise along the way, the herringbone version helps us make a difference. Elegant, different and simple, this option is perfect to wear 24/7.





Tousled effect always works

When in doubt, the tousled effect is always a (good) solution. With a low braid, on the side and with uncontrolled locks, the result will be wonderful.





The perfect ponytail does exist

We know that the high ponytail is one of the most effective hairstyles out there, but if we decorate two strands with braids and throw them back, the result will improve.





A modern hairstyle for a black tie event

Going to a black tie event – be it a presentation, a wedding or a red carpet – does not mean going for a boring look. The two 90s braids as bangs can accompany us to make a difference. This hairstyle is groundbreaking but at the same time very versatile.





Photos | The Blonde Salad, Instagram @chiaraferragni